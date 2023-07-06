BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — For 12-year-old Anni Towe, the gym is her second home.

“I don’t know why but I have a connection with it,” she said.

Towe’s already competing at level nine, where she not only placed in the Eastern National Championships winning on bars but she’s always pushing herself to be even better.

“I think I did pretty well,” Towe said. “It wasn’t my best meet. I think I’m really proud of how I handled the nerves and all at the biggest meet.”

Towe’s coaches are taking notice of how mature she is during these pressure-packed competitions.

“She is unique in that anytime we give her a correction or criticism to make her gymnastics better, she doesn’t take it personal,” Instructor Helen Nabors said. “She knows we are trying to make her a better gymnast and does the best she can to make that correction.”

While she competes in several events, Towe says there’s something about the balance beam that brings out the best in her.

“A lot of people are really scared of [the balance] beam and they don’t really like it. For some reason I’m not afraid to do things on it,” Towe said. “I just usually get up on it, do it and hope I don’t die.”

According to Coach Hanna Martin, Towe has the ability to overcome all obstacles thrown her way.

“When things get tough, and adversity comes along, she’s able to shrug that off her back,” Martin said. “She’s able to laugh.”

So where can we expect to see Towe five years from now? Likely somewhere in the SEC.

“I say right now I really want to do college gymnastics,” she said. “My favorites right now are Auburn, Alabama and LSU, but I’m only 12.”