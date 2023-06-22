BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Cycling can be the perfect mix of grueling physicality and metal endurance.

“You have to really be invested in every way possible, and that’s one of the main things that I love about it,” Reilly Oberding said.

Oberding’s road to success began over a decade ago while riding through his Mountain Brook neighborhood. Now, the 17-year-old is riding all over the globe as one of five members of the USA National Junior Road Cycling team.

Oberding has raced in South Korea, Ireland, Belgium and Spain and is currently training in Milwaukee. One thing he’s noticed while cruising around the globe is that it’s not exactly easy traveling with a bicycle.

(Photo courtesy of Khenedi Wright).

(Photo courtesy of Khenedi Wright).

“I used to love to flying until I did it with a bike!” said Oberding. “Let me tell you, walking around the airport with a duffle bag with three months worth of clothes, a backpack and a bike case is not fun.”

What Oberding is really gearing towards is to one day go pro — with all the perks that come with being one of the best in the world.

“Ultimate goal would be Tour de France, the Olympics all the big races,” he said.

Until then, Oberding says he still has a soft spot for the kids out there that aspire to hit the open road and follow in his footsteps.

“Anytime a kid comes up and is like, ‘Can we go ride?’ I’m like 100% down because I know where I came from.” says Oberding. “I was in the same position they were in, this slow 6th grader trying to get fast and looking up to all these fast kids.”

Congratulations to Mountain Brook’s Reily Oberding, our CBS 42 Athlete of the Week.