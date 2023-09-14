KIMBERLY, Ala. (WIAT) — For the first time since 2015, the Mortimer Jordan football program is off to a 3-0 start to the season.

The Blue Devils are fresh off a 58-21 victory over cross-town rival the Gardendale Rockets, their first win over the Rockets since 2007.

Senior Quarterback Garrett Ames led the charge offense on the ground and in the air completing 14 of 21 passes for 323 yards, four touchdowns, ran nine times for 53 yards and a score against Gardendale.

Even though Ames’ stat line spoke for itself, he credits his teammates for his success last Friday, saying it was a total team effort.

“Every week you want to go in thinking you are the best player on the field,” Ames said. “But I couldn’t do it without my offensive line and teammates catching the ball.”

“Game plan-wise, we went into it knowing there were some things that we could take advantage of,” Blue Devils Offensive Coordinator Jake Howton said. “Garrett is really athletic at the quarterback position and with him running the ball, it adds another dimension to our offense.”

As a three-year varsity starter, Ames says he has grown up in the quarterback position and being the leader under center.

“I am making better decisions,” Ames said. “This year I am more careful with the ball.”

Ames is a leader in more ways than one. He showcases his talent and hard work on and off the field — dedicated to his coaches, teammates and to the Blue Devil program.

“Just watching him every day at practice and on the field is special,” Head Coach Dustan Goode said. “ He’s a playmaker, and I always say good things happen to good people. He works hard and good things are finally happening for him.”

His humility, confidence and leadership make Garrett Ames our CBS 42 Athlete of the Week.