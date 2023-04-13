ADAMSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — “We have a relentless attitude,” Minor head baseball coach Colby Lange said. “We always have a never give up attitude. It doesn’t matter if we are playing someone better than us or playing someone we know we are better than. We always are trying to get better at something.”

For the Minor Tigers, things are really starting to come together. They are one of the top teams in the area and are getting national recognition. In fact, two Tigers, Tylan Amerson and Kareem Keye, have combined for 115 stolen bases.

When it comes to dominating on the mound, that distinction belongs to sophomore right-hander Ethan Bucher. He recently tossed a five-inning no-hitter against Ramsay and struck out 15, showing remarkable command on the hill.

“He’s able to place the ball where the coach calls it,” Tiger senior catcher Ashton Morgan said. “Sometimes it may be off, but nine times out of 10 he gets it there.”

Bucher is home-schooled but lives in the Minor school district. So while he may not spend the entire day in class with his teammates, there is no mistaking the bond and chemistry they all share.

“It’s just been really fun getting to meet these guys and being able to play with them,” Bucher said. “It’s been really great.”

“When we first met, I knew he was going to be something special,” Minor senior third baseman Xavior Welden said. “He’s a great team player, and he helps us get better.”

“Playing here has been super fun this season, and I can’t wait until next year,” Bucher said.

Congratulations to Ethan Bucher, our CBS 42 Athlete of the Week.