BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Being a setter is one of the most coveted spots on the floor when it comes to volleyball. This week, CBS 42’s Dee Jackson wants to introduce you to one of the best in the area.

At Lawson State Community College, Laela Price is making history as one of the best in the school’s volleyball league. As Lawson State’s setter, she is like the quarterback.

Price has been setting records and gaining plenty of praise from her teammates and coaches.

“Lawson is like a family. Obviously, we are at a community college so everything is smaller,” Price said. “I’m like 10 hours [away] from home so it was kinda nerve-racking coming from home. I have a new family, new friends — it feels like a sisterhood all over again.”

Congratulations to Laela Price, our CBS 42 Athlete of the Week.