BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — For four years now, John Carroll Catholic senior quarterback Carson McFadden’s leadership skills have always been on display. This year, he decided to take it up a notch for his final season with the Cavaliers.

In the team’s 35 to 12 win over Jasper last Friday, McFadden took his leadership to new heights, accounting for over 320 yards of offense, five scores on 12 of 15 attempts. The incredible performance helped lead the Cavs to clinch their first playoff bid since 2009.

“I usually like to expect to have a good game,” McFadden said. “But I knew we needed to win to go to playoffs so it was definitely a big game.”

“He has always consistently improved and consistently played at a high level,” John Carroll head football coach Will Mara said. “He is one we can count on and there were times in the game the other night where he is asking for a play and he’s right in the middle of it. We were saying “Yep, go ahead call it and run it” and he puts all eleven in the right spot.”

McFadden is noted as a game-changer, not just on the field but also off it. Stan White, all-time passing leader for the Auburn Tigers and current assistant coach for the Cavs, says McFadden is a kid that all coaches want on their team.

“He really is a team guy,” White said. “He almost shies away from notoriety and that is what you want. He literally knows as we all know, he is our guy that makes the engine run so to speak. If you ask his teammates or coaches, he will always give the credit to anyone else but himself.”

For his leadership, humility and determination, Carson McFadden is our CBS 42 Athlete of the Week.