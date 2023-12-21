JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) – High school basketball is in full swing across Alabama and the Jasper Vikings are finding their groove as the holidays approach.

The Vikings gave their fans an early Christmas on Dec. 19 and 20 by hosting their first-ever City of Jasper Christmas Classic, a 16-team display that featured half the field from Alabama and schools from Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, and Tennessee.

Jasper entered the two-game showcase ranked fourth in Class 5A and looked to measure itself against some of the better teams outside the state. The Vikings accomplished that tall feat led by the team’s 6-foot-9 center Miller Moody.

In Jasper’s 71-49 win over Florence (MS), Moody was too much for the Eagles to handle. He scored a game-high 28 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as the crowd inside Carl Cannon Coliseum cheered for the home team.

“I think it’s big to have a tournament like this, and I want to thank the city of Jasper for putting it on,” Moody said.

The next day against Fayette County (GA), Moody made the play of the game that led Jasper to victory. With 10 seconds left, Moody caught the ball in the middle of the paint, dribbled and shot the ball over three Fayette County defenders for the game-winning three-point play to clinch a 47 to 44 victory.

Moody finished with eight points, but the final three were all the Vikings needed to go 2-0 in the Christmas Classic.

“We knew in both games we were going to come out and play hard,” Moody said. “It took maximum effort, and we knew it teams will get tired when they’re putting their max effort against us.”

Jasper head coach Heath Burns likes what he sees in his basketball team so far this season. The Vikings (11-2) have a shot to make a deep run in the postseason tournament this season, and it starts with the team’s leader.

“He’s a true leader on and off the floor,” Burns said. “Our guys love him, this school loves him, his teachers love him […] guys that are great people are true leaders on and off the floor, so it’s easy for other guys to follow him.”

The Vikings will look to keep their mojo as the team rides a six-game winning streak to Gatlinburg, Tennessee to take part in the King of the Smokies basketball tournament that starts Dec. 27.

Moody’s confidence, leadership ability and determination make him our CBS 42 Athlete of the Week.