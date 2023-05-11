HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — “I don’t know what I would be without golf, because golf is technically my everything and my sport,” Hoover’s Micah Hamilton said.

Micah Hamilton has only been golfing for four years, and if you can’t tell, he’s got a pretty good swing.

“When I first hit the ball, I was like, ‘how do you hit a ball?’ and I was like, I’m going to figure this out,” Hamilton said.

He’s part of the First Tee program that’s making its return to Birmingham after 13 years. First Tee’s mission is to teach life skills through the game of golf, while also bringing diversity to the sport.

“There’s a lot of tournaments I play in, like the Magic City Tour, PGA and I think one more,” Hamilton said. “And I’m like the only African American person there out of like all of them, especially for the school team I’m on.”

Micah is only in 8th grade, but he’s making a big difference.

“I would definitely like to see more diversity in golf because everybody says golf is a white sport. On my way to being successful I’ve always got looks and made fun of because I’m the only person that’s out there and it would be good to have a bit of diversity,” said Hamilton.

He hopes to make the Hoover golf team next year, but his dreams don’t stop there.

“I want to be on TV one day and Tiger Woods wouldn’t be alone being the only African American person out there,” said Hamilton.

Micah wants to go pro, but he doesn’t want to be alone at the top either. As much as he wants to improve his game, he also wants to encourage more diversity along the way.

“If somebody says they wouldn’t fit in, I would definitely say on your way to success, don’t let anybody bring you down, because if you’re successful they won’t be able to control that,” Hamilton said.