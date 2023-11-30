HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Coming off a 31-point performance over Oxford, junior guard Salim London has been an offensive force for this year’s Hoover Bucs boy’s basketball team.

“I just know that I have to always bring my best,” London said. “The other team is going to give their best, so I need to always give the best for my team.”

The Bucs are off to an undefeated start to the year and recently checked in at number sixteen in the state in Class 7A.

With London being a bigger guard, he has been a true asset to his team as London can command both the offense and defense, setting the tone for the underclassman by being the vocal leader on the floor.

“Coach Ware told us in the beginning of the year that us upperclassman have to take a leadership role,” London said. “It’s something new for us since it is a whole new team, so we have to bring those boys up.”

As described by his teammates and coaches, London is a guy who will do anything and everything to help his team succeed. He is the definition of a total teammate and brings the culture of teamwork and grit to the Bucs’ hoops program.

“I am just impressed with Salim every day.” Hoover head basketball coach Scott Ware said. “He’s a great person off the floor, an incredible person on it, he’s like a coach. He never gets too high and never gets too low. Salim is a great representation of our program.”

Hoover will be back in action Friday night hosting Spain Park at 7 p.m.

His leadership, humility and talent make Salim London our CBS 42 Athlete of the Week.