HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — One glance at Hoover sophomore Will Adams, and you instantly know you are seeing something special.

According to his summer coach Travis Coleman, good things are on tap for this rising star.

“Will is somebody that I’ve trained for the last five years. I can say I was very happy for him, but I was not surprised,” Coleman said. “This is a guy that God reached down and gave some special talent to and not just a little talent.”

All that hard work and dedication is paying off. Adams recently found out he’ll be a member of USA Baseball’s 2023 15U National team, something he’s still trying to wrap his thoughts around.

“Oh man, it took me a couple of hours to really get it in my mind,” Adams said. “I’m going to get a chance to represent my country playing the sport that I love, and it was just overwhelming. It was a great feeling.”

Adams can do just about everything on the diamond and is considered one of the best two-way players in the country.

“I love hitting, pitching, and playing the outfield,” he said. “You know as a lefty, you can’t play a lot of the positions righties can, so I like being as valuable as possible, doing everything to the best of my ability.”

Those abilities are often compared to current Braves star Michael Harris II. For Adams’ coach and trainer Travis Coleman — who also serves as a scout for the Braves and evaluated a young Harris in high school — he feels Adams’ game could be even better than the former Rookie of the Year.

“Will has the same type of ability if not more than Mike to affect the game and change the game on the mound at the plate and on the field,” Coleman said.

This is the start of a dream that will literally take Adams all over the world, as Team USA trains together and plays internationally. Congratulations to Will Adams, our CBS 42 Athlete of the Week.