TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Hannah Dorsett is the leadoff hitter for Hewitt-Trussville.

“She gets on base a lot so that helps,” Huskies head coach Taylor Burt said.

She spends a lot of time on base, except when she sends the first pitch of the game over the fence.

“I want to be able to score for my teammates,” Dorsett said. “So any extra base I can get I try to get it, especially if I can get it for them.”

But when she’s on base, that’s when the fun happens.

“Every time, me and coach T, we just have a look we give each other and I’m like, ‘oh yeah,'” Dorsett said.

“I don’t even really have to give her a sign,” Burt said. “She just knows what’s up.”

“Last night, she gave me a wink and I stole third, we just have a little, I don’t know what it is, we just know,” Dorsett said.

Hannah’s stolen about 50 bases this season with a near-perfect success rate. She’s only been caught one time.

“Do you like stealing bases or hitting better?” CBS 42 asked.

“Probably stealing bases,” Dorsett said. “You have to hit to get on base, but stealing bases makes it more fun.”

Just like running bases, there’s no cutting corners when it comes to the work she puts in.

“I can say I’ve had a very successful career and I don’t want it to stop and I know the work that has to go in to be successful, so I just continue to work harder every day,” Dorsett said.

And it’s not going to stop any time soon. Hannah is heading to UAB to continue her softball career with the Blazers.

“They’re hitting the lottery in my opinion, but I think they know that too,” Burt said.

For the impact she’s had on the Hewitt-Trussville softball team, Hannah Dorsett is CBS 42’s Athlete of the Week.