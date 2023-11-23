TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Last Friday night was special for the Hewitt-Trussville Huskies as their dominant 40-7 win over the Hoover Bucs earned them a spot in the Class 7A state semifinals.

In the win, the Huskies had over 490 yards of total offense, all being commanded by senior quarterback Peyton Floyd.

“I mean, we all get along, and this is one of the closest teams I’ve been on in all sports.” Floyd said. “We all love each other and push each other every day.”

Floyd conducted an offensive masterpiece in the win. The senior went 13-of-17, throwing for 179 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 119 yards and a pair of scores in the win.

“I feel like I have been doubted all my life to be honest.” Floyd said. “My goal is to really prove people wrong and win a state championship this year.”

“He made a couple plays that were not what we called,” said Hewitt-Trussville head coach and Peyton’s father Josh Floyd. “But those turned into great plays, and he took leadership if the play broke down. That was our key to the game.”

Floyd’s offensive leadership helped punch the Huskies a ticket to their first state semifinal game since 1996. They will play Thompson on Friday at 7 p.m. with the winner advancing to the state title game.

For his offensive leadership and heart, Hewitt-Trussville quarterback Peyton Floyd is CBS 42’s Athlete of the Week.