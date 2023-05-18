JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — He’s the high school baseball star with the presidential name, but there are no politics involved when we tell you Oxford senior Hayes Harrison can do just about anything on the diamond.

“Oh, I think he was 12-0 on the year [as a pitcher],” Oxford head baseball coach Wesley Brooks said. “Probably the best defensive first baseman I’ve ever had. Hits for average as well. I’m so proud of him and this team.”

For all of his accomplishments, this super senior can now add “state champ” to his already impressive MVP resume after the Jackets beat Spanish Fort two games to none in the Class 6A state baseball championship series.

“It’s surreal.” Harrison said. “We’ve been working on this for as long as we can remember, and we are just happy to get where we are right now.”

Harrison’s leadership sparks this team’s unmistakable chemistry which has been its secret weapon, driving it to finish the season at 34-6.

“I love these guys like brothers,” Harrison said. “I spend more time with them than anybody else and when we are together that often, you really have no choice but to get close. I love them so much.”