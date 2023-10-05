CLAY, Ala. (WIAT) — On the last Thursday of September, Senior Offensive Tackle Jac’Qawn McRoy did something that many football fans rarely get to see.

The offensive lineman scored off a two-point conversion to help seal the game against Thompson High School, live on national TV.

“It was the game plan,” McRoy said. “But there was not supposed to be three defenders over there but it was the game plan.”

Since the Cougar’s win, the play has gone viral on social media even becoming a candidate for “SportsCenter Top 10.”

Jac’Qawn “Shaq” McRoy is an athlete who will catch your eye immediately. Standing at 6’8” and 365 pounds, the four-star offensive tackle is one of the best in the country and a leader for Cougar’s upfront unit.

“I don’t like to talk,” McRoy said. “I like to lead by example so instead of me telling them what to do, I show them what to do.”

Through six games of the high school football season, McRoy’s stats have spoken for themselves. The senior graded at an 87% execution grade with 27 knockdowns, nine pancakes and, of course, a two-point conversion.

“We always want our kids to live up to whatever that potential is,” Clay-Chalkville Head Football Coach Drew Gilmer said. “He’s got a really high ceiling and we are excited for what he can accomplish in the future.”

The University of Oregon commit says that playing for Clay-Chalkville High School has made an impact for him not only to play at the next level but for his life once football is over.

“If I don’t get to the pros, I am planning to major in business, finance along with sports management,” McRoy said. “I want to pursue my career as a sports agent.”

His strength, humility, and leadership make Jac’Qwan McRoy our CBS 42 Athlete of the Week.