BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Bryce Boutelle just graduated from Auburn’s Naval ROTC program and now it’s time to take the next step.

“I usually train five to six times a week,” Bryce Boutelle said.

Boutelle is training to be one of the best, but he already was the best in Auburn as the top graduating senior in the NROTC program — graduating with a 3.97 GPA while also maxing out all of the Navy’s physical training tests.

“You know, he had to do more than 87 push-ups. 87 is the max and he exceeds that, you know, extremely, extremely tough PRT stuff,” Michael Taylor, Assistant Professor of Naval Science, said.

To protect his privacy, the program he’s training for can’t be named.

“He’s going into one of the most, one of the most selective fields we have in the entire military, not just the Navy. They only take the top talent they can have,” Taylor said.

“I just came off a marathon, so I’ve kind of built a high level up, so I’m hitting around 50 miles a week,” Boutelle said. “Most of my runs are longer, probably like five to eight miles in the morning and in the afternoons, I’ll swim or do something else.”

Boutelle’s athleticism isn’t going to show up in the form of National Championships or NIL deals, yet it takes just as much determination.

“I’d put him up against any one of Auburn’s athletes out there, just the raw power,” Taylor said. “He’s going to excel no matter what because just to get to this point takes an incredible amount of work and dedication and effort.”

Instead of accolades, Boutelle is driven by a higher purpose.

“What motivates me? That’s a good question. I think what motivates me is all the great people who’ve come before me I have a chip on my shoulder. I want to live up to the standards that everyone else who’s gone through the United States military has set,” Boutelle said.