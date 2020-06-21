Comedian DL Hughley tests positive for COVID-19

(WIAT) — In a post made on Twitter, comedian DL Hughley announced he was just released from the hospital after emitting himself for dehydration.
While he was in the hospital, Hughley says the medical staff ran a series of tests and he also tested positive for the coronavirus, which came as a shock to him.
“When I came I was being treated for extreme exhaustion and dehydration, which I was extremely dehydrated,” Hughley said in a Twitter video. “But it turned out they also ran a battery of tests and I also tested positive for COVID-19, which blew me away.”
Hughley continues by saying he was asymptomatic, not experiencing flu-like symptoms, shortness of breath or any of the other characteristics that relate to COVID-19.
The comedian lost consciousness and passed out in the middle of a show on stage and said he is now heading back to his hotel room to quarantine for 14 days.
LATEST POSTS
- Multiple people injured in Auburn shooting
- Rapper Hurricane Chris arrested for murder
- National Turkey Lovers’ Day – Sunday, June 21
- Trump says he asked for coronavirus testing to be slowed down
- Alabaster celebrates Juneteenth Festival and Black Lives Matter Unity March