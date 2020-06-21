Comedian DL Hughley tests positive for COVID-19

DL Hughley arrives at the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Presents “The 6th Annual Television Honors” at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Thursday, May 9, 2013 in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Scott Kirkland/Invision for Academy of Television Arts & Sciences/AP Images)

(WIAT) — In a post made on Twitter, comedian DL Hughley announced he was just released from the hospital after emitting himself for dehydration.

While he was in the hospital, Hughley says the medical staff ran a series of tests and he also tested positive for the coronavirus, which came as a shock to him.

“When I came I was being treated for extreme exhaustion and dehydration, which I was extremely dehydrated,” Hughley said in a Twitter video. “But it turned out they also ran a battery of tests and I also tested positive for COVID-19, which blew me away.”

Hughley continues by saying he was asymptomatic, not experiencing flu-like symptoms, shortness of breath or any of the other characteristics that relate to COVID-19.

The comedian lost consciousness and passed out in the middle of a show on stage and said he is now heading back to his hotel room to quarantine for 14 days.

