LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Limestone County man is recovering after his personal aircraft crashed into a tree on Tuesday, thanks to two young brothers who helped emergency crews find the pilot.

The plane crashed into a tree in Good Springs, a community in western Limestone County, on July 11.

The pilot, Bill Gildersleeve, was able to get out of the plane and made it halfway down the tree trunk before getting stuck. He then started yelling for help.

That’s when 7-year-old Boone and 4-year-old Baylon Stinnett sprang into action.

“I heard somebody say, ‘Call 911,'” said Baylon.

The two had been playing in their yard, but Boone was quick on his feet and ran towards the crash.

“I hopped over the fence and came out here to see what it was,” Boone said. “He was saying ‘”‘Help, help, go get a ladder! Call 911!’ I told Baylon to go inside and tell Mama to call 911 because someone needs help.”

Gildersleeve said he was relieved when he saw the two boys coming to his rescue.

“When I seen that boy over there, and I realized he was going to get me help, I was like, ‘Ok, I’ll wait for the help,'” Gildersleeve said.

First responders were called to the scene to start the process of getting Gildersleeve safely down from the tree.

“They brung a ladder out here, but the ladder was too short, so they brought a bucket truck out here and we got him down,” Boone said.

Thankfully, Gildersleeve was in good health even after the crash. While holding up his arms to the camera during an interview he said, “I got a few scratches.”

More than a day after the crash, the plane was still stuck in the tree on the Stinnetts’ property. Boone and Baylon’s mother said that she wasn’t aware of any plans to remove the aircraft anytime soon.

The aircraft has become a bit of a roadside attraction for the small Good Springs community. News 19 witnessed several people driving by the area to check it out and take pictures.

On Tuesday, Gildersleeve said he did not yet know what his helper’s name was, but “I want to give him a big hug because he got a hold of the fire department.”