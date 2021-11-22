WSJ: Trump reportedly looking to unseat Gov. Kay Ivey over Alabama rally cancellation

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Is former President Trump trying to run a primary challenge against Alabama Governor Kay Ivey?

According to a report published in the Wall Street Journal Saturday, Trump has allegedly discussed endorsing Lynda Blanchard, former ambassador to Slovenia who is currently running for Alabama’s Senate seat, for governor.

“Mr. Trump has also met with Lynda Blanchard, a former ambassador in his administration, and discussed a possible endorsement if she abandoned her U.S. Senate campaign and instead challenged Alabama’s Republican governor,” the article stated. “Mr. Trump has privately blamed Ms. Ivey for a state commission decision to block the former president from holding a rally in July at USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park, which includes a World War II battleship and other historic military aircraft.”

A spokeswoman for Ivey told WSJ that the governor played no role in the decision.

As reported by sister station WKRG in June, the decision to not hold a Trump rally at the park was made by the park’s Board of Commissioners who had a preexisting policy in place that does not allow partisan political events that are open to the public.

Alabama’s gubernatorial election will be held November 8, 2022.