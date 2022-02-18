BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tennessee-based workplace safety company has terminated its contract with Alabama after pressure from religious leaders and advocacy groups who are opposed to the death penalty.

The company, FDRsafety, had contracted with the Alabama Attorney General’s Office to “research process methods” and “conduct task-based risk assessment,” according to state records.

The cancellation comes as Alabama officials work to finalize a protocol for executing inmates using nitrogen suffocation. State lawyers have said Alabama could be prepared to execute inmates using the method by late April or early May at the latest.

It is unclear what impact the change will have on the timeline for finalizing the nitrogen protocol. The Alabama Attorney General’s Office refused to offer comment for the story.

Steve Hawkins, chief operating officer at FDRsafety, confirmed that the company had terminated their work with the state, but added that the company “has never been involved in designing or implementing protocols used to administer any form of capital punishment.”

“Throughout our history, FDRsafety has focused exclusively on protecting the safety and health of the employees at the businesses we serve,” the company said in a statement provided by Hawkins. “Our work focused specifically on protecting employees and assuring they have a safe workplace, as required by the Occupation Safety and Health Act of 1970. We have terminated our contract with the state of Alabama. FDRsafety will not perform work on this project in the future.”

The company’s most recent contract with the state was submitted for legislative review on June 2, 2021 and was scheduled to run through June 30, 2023. The contract submitted to the legislature authorized payment at a rate of $300 per hour for up to $25,000.

“Contractor will research process methods, support process, conduct task-based risk assessment, develop job instructions including safety requirements and conduct hazard communication training,” the contract description said.

Pressure for FDRsafety to withdraw from the contract came from local religious leaders as well as from state and national organizations.

In one letter dated Feb. 14, 27 religious and community leaders urged the company “in the name of Jesus Christ to immediately withdraw from your contract.”

Nine individuals, led by Rev. Kevin Riggs of Franklin Community Church, also visited the company’s headquarters to hand-deliver the letter, according to a local media report.

Another company, Florida-based Clinical Pharmacology, Inc., has faced similar pressure to withdraw its contract with the state.

In an interview with CBS 42, founder Dr. Dan Buffington said that the letter he received regarding his company’s state contract was an effort to intimidate and participate in cancel culture, but that Clinical Pharmacology has completed its work for the state.