Woman’s body found in pickup truck, husband surrenders

MARION, Ala. (AP) — Authorities plan charges against a man who surrendered to police after his wife’s body was found in the back of their pickup truck.

Al.com reports that officials were working to get a murder warrant against 34-year-old Jimmy Woods of Marion. Firefighters and police were sent to a home early Sunday and found the resident ablaze.

The couple who lived there were unaccounted for, but a search didn’t turn up anyone inside.

The couple’s pickup truck was found more than 12 hours later. The vehicle seemed abandoned until the women’s body was found in the rear.