MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — Court was held Thursday morning for a former daycare employee who was accused of leaving a 5-year-old boy in a hot daycare van, then dumping his body on the side of the road.

Valarie Patterson was sentenced to 20 years in prison, which is the maximum sentence available for manslaughter in the state of Alabama.

The sentence comes nearly five years after Kamden Johnson died in her care.

According to prosecutor attorney Keith Blackwood, the family is emotional, yet satisfied with the sentencing after dealing with this case for so many years.

“That happened back in August of 2017,” Blackwood said. “It’s been quite a few years and coming but Ms. Patterson was finally held responsible for leaving Kamden in that daycare van where he died from heat exposure.”

Patterson was an employee of Community Nursery and Preschool Academy on Hillcrest Road, which is the school Kamden attended.

Kamden had fallen asleep on the daycare van. She later went to a hotel, for several hours.

His body was later dumped on the side of Demetroplois Road.

“It didn’t have to happen this way. If she had taken the van back to the church like she was supposed to, and checked it this would have happened,” said Blackwood.

“But instead she made the choice to do something else. To go to a hotel for that entire afternoon, where she sat in the air conditioning and left Kamden asleep in that van where he died.”

After all of these years, the attorney for Kamden’s family said it is about time justice is served.

“I think they are relieved that the defendant is finally being held accountable for this. You know, they miss Kamden.”

Patterson has been taken to Metro Jail.

She has the option to appeal her sentence within the next few weeks.