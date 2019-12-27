Woman indicted on capital charge in son’s hot car death

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama woman faces a potential death penalty after being indicted on a capital murder charge in the death of her son, who was left in a car for hours.
Court records show 36-year-old Elizabeth Anne Case is accused of leaving 13-month-old Casen Caine Case in a car for seven hours. She was initially charged with felony murder and aggravated child abuse after the child died in October. A Limestone County grand jury returned the more serious charge after hearing evidence earlier this month.
An attorney for Case didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment Friday.
