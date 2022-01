BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (BRPROUD) — A woman from Destrehan, Louisiana died after the 2008 Toyota Corolla she was driving hit a deer, left the roadway, and crashed into a tree Wednesday in Butler County, Alabama.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. on I-65 near mile marker 107, located seven miles south of Georgiana. Lilian Diaz, 51, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Troopers are investigating the crash.