An earlier version of this story contained incorrect information about the gender of the child found dead. The actual gender is female and the story has been corrected. We apologize for the error.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A mother and her 6-year-old daughter were found dead in Dayton Thursday afternoon.

According to the Dayton Police Department, officers responded to the 300 block of Burleigh Avenue around 11:45 a.m. for a welfare check.

When police arrived, they found a 31-year-old woman and her 6-year-old daughter dead in the basement of the Burleigh Avenue home.

Our Nexstar station in Alabama WHNT-TV reported that the suspect in the investigation was found in Falkville, Alabama and died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Dayton police confirmed that the suspect was the 31-year-old victim’s boyfriend Friday.

The welfare check was reportedly called in by the suspect’s father, the owner of the Burleigh Avenue home.

Dayton police also said they responded to a domestic dispute at the same address the night before. Investigators believe the suspect shot the 31-year-old woman and her 6-year-old daughter shortly after officers left.

The suspect’s 9-year-old daughter was in the home during the double homicide but was found safe by the Dayton Police Department.

Investigators said the altercation between the suspect and the 31-year-old woman started over a dispute about a gaming system.

In the 911 calls obtained by 2 NEWS, the dispatcher asked the caller, “do you think something happened?”

“I’m not sure, I just opened the door and just screamed everybody’s name, no one’s answering,” the caller said.

Dayton Police Major Jason Hall said the homicide squad was called to investigate due to the scene inside the home. Police are working to determine what led up to the incident, however, Hall said investigators do believe a firearm was involved.

“It’s not common that a welfare check results in this type of situation,” Hall said.

In the 911 call, the caller told the dispatcher there may have been an argument at the Burleigh Avenue home Wednesday night.

“My granddaughter said the police were here last night, so that’s why I’m worried,” the caller said.

The dispatcher said there was a call for police to that address.

Hall said DPD will be checking into any prior calls or incidents at the house.

“We are in the initial stages,” Hall said. “Once again, that will be part of the investigation into what has what had occurred in this tragic incident.”

A neighbor who spoke with 2 NEWS said he didn’t know the people that lived in the home well, but said they were quiet.

“She would pet my dogs, a very nice person,” said neighbor Tyler Abner. “I might have expected it somewhere else but not like literally right across the street and not from them they’re so quiet. It’s sad to come home and see this.”

If you have any information, call the police at 937-333-2677. To remain anonymous, call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-7867.

2 NEWS is working to learn more information and will update this story as we receive updates.