Woman charged in Oxford homicide investigation; $100K bond set

OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman is in jail after shooting and killing a man Saturday night.

Around 11:30 p.m., Oxford Police received a 911 call on a person shot in the 3300 block of Highway 78 West. Police arrived and found a man lying on the ground next to a car with a single gunshot wound to the chest.

The Calhoun County Coroner identified the victim as Maurice Bryant, 41 of Anniston.

Investigators and crime lab are currently working a death investigation on US Hwy 78. Appears to be domestic related. #oxfordpd pic.twitter.com/dIXQt8sygn — Bill Partridge 🇺🇸 (@ChiefBPartridge) July 25, 2020

The woman who made the 911 call, 41-year-old Teenya Heard, spoke with police and told them the two of them were at a party in Anniston where an argument between them ensued so they left. The argument escalated and police say Heard shot Bryant.

Heard was arrested and charged with murder. She remains in the Calhoun County Jail with a $100,000 bond.

She has a court date set for August 13 at 1:30 p.m.