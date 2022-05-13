DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A woman has been arrested and charged for a party where several teens were injured last year.

Norciss Brown, 35, of Dothan was arrested Wednesday and charged with 19 counts of contributing to delinquency of a minor and 38 counts of reckless endangerment.

Police report that on September 21, 2021, Brown held a party for minors on Reeves Street in the Plaza Two Shopping Center. Brown leased the venue for the party and said in the contract agreement that the party was not for teens, according to a DPD officer who knew the case.

In the contract, it said that if it was a teen party, the Dothan Police would be required to provide security. Instead, Brown hired a friend to be security for the night, where between 75 and 150 kids were present. At the party, shots were fired, and underage drinking happened, according to police.

Dothan Police say they could not find where the shots came from. During the party, some of the minors were injured, but they were not gun-related injuries. Instead, injuries ranged from glass cuts to trampling.

Police said Brown had tried to turn herself in, but because the charges involve juveniles, the Houston County Sheriff’s Office had to arrest her.

Contributing to the delinquency of a minor and reckless endangerment are both Class A misdemeanors.

Brown has since bonded out from the Houston County Jail on $342,000 bond.