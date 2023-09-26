MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman has been arrested in connection with a 2014 cold case in Mobile, according to the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office.

The District Attorney’s Office executed an arrest warrant on Bridgette Matthews in relation to the 2014 murder of 33-year-old Charles ‘Bubba’ Jackson. District Attorney Kieth Blackwood said Jackson had been run over by a vehicle driven by Mathews. She is being charged with murder.

Blackwood said this is the first of many arrests tied to the case.

“We know that Mathews and the victim were acquainted with one another,” Blackwood said. “We know that there are other people involved in this that knew Charles Jackson and we are continuing to investigate this. We do not expect this to be the last arrest that’s made in the case.”

After his death, Blackwood said Jackson’s body had been hidden at another location. It has never been found.

Prosecuting a murder case without a body, Blackwood said, is not an easy task. Investigators with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office relied on a number of witnesses and solid, physical evidence. The evidence was enough to convince a Grand Jury to secure the murder indictment on Mathews.

Mathews had already been in Metro Jail, serving time for violating her probation and for an escaping charge. She will be rebooked under a murder charge.

Jackson had been missing since May 23, 2014. His last communication with anyone was when he texted out the word “Help.”

Blackwood urged anyone with information regarding the case to come forward to his office or the Sheriff’s Office.