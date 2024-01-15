MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile woman was arrested Friday in connection to the 2022 murder of Deion L. Dembert, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Jasmine Alexandria Walker, 22, of Mobile, was arrested under a secret grand jury indictment in relation to the murder of Dembert. She is charged with felony murder.

Jasmine Alexandria Walker. (Photo courtesy of the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office)

Dembert was murdered on Feb. 4, 2022. He was 21-years-old.

Dembert was shot and killed at Park West Apartments at 1701 Hillcrest Road.

INCIDENT LOCATION:

On March 7, 2022, then 19-year-old Christian Leigh Rogers was identified as the suspect, arrested and charged with murder. He is still in jail.

This is a developing story. News 5 will provide updates as more information becomes available.