Woman arrested after video shows child outside Alabama strip club

PRICHARD, Ala. (AP) — Police say a woman is charged with child endangerment after video captured images of a child in the back seat of a car that was parked outside an Alabama strip club in the middle of the night.
News outlets report that 20-year-old Eva Rudolph surrendered to police early Tuesday in Prichard, located near Mobile. Facebook live video from early Saturday showed a young child in the back seat of a car parked outside the Lotus Gentlemen’s Club in Prichard. A small crowd gathered after someone realized a child was inside.
There wasn’t any indication the child was harmed.
