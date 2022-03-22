DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan woman was arrested after she allegedly bit three Dothan police officer.

On March 18, officers and investigators responded to the 2200 block of Westgate Parkway to investigate a complaint. Officers made contact with Devaundria Glanton, 21, of Dothan. While speaking to Glanton, officers noticed she had three small children in her home.

Although Officers had completed their initial reason for being there, they were still in the area when Glanton reportedly left her home without her children. Officers then spoke with Glanton again to speak about how she was allegedly leaving her small children unattended. She then reportedly became disorderly.

Police contacted the Department of Human Resources and requested they respond to the scene. When DHR arrived, Glanton reportedly became more disorderly.

DPD officers then attempted to take Glanton into custody and she began to go on a “rampage,” according to Dothan police. While being taken into custody, Glanton allegedly bit three different officers and spit in the face of one officer.

Glanton was charged with three counts of second-degree assault. She is currently being held at the Houston County Jail on no bond.