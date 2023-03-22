AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — A religious figure has been accused of raping a woman during what she believed was going to be a Santería religious ceremony in Auburn.

Andres Hurtado, 48, has been charged with first-degree rape by Auburn Police and is set to appear in court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing to determine if the case will go to a Lee County grand jury.

According to court documents, the victim, who is also a member of the Santería religion, visited Hurtado’s residence on Jan. 30 for what she thought was going to be a religious ceremony. The woman said Hurtado blindfolded her, bound her hands and then sexually assaulted her. The victim claimed she tried to get away from Hurtado, but was unsuccessful due to her being bound and blindfolded. The victim did go to the hospital and received medical treatment.

The victim reported the alleged rape to police on Feb. 1, telling investigators the sexual assault actions were not part of the religious ritual and made her uncomfortable.

Hurtado is currently being held at the Lee County Detention Facility.