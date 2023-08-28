MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Video from the Mobile County Public School System’s live feed of the Battle of Prichard game shows players from both Vigor and Blount High School hitting the deck during the game as well as people running from the stadium after a fight broke out in the bleachers. Witnesses say Mobile Police acted quickly to help deescalate the situation.

Vigor alum, Kenyatta McAlpine was attending the game with her 10-year-old son, Kaleb Ramos, Saturday evening at Ladd Peebles Stadium. During the game, they saw a fight break out in the bleachers and heard someone yell that somebody had a gun during the scuffle, causing a panic and people to flee for their safety.

They both had to hit the ground in the bleachers.

“I was scared because I just saw everybody drop down, and then someone screams something about a gun,” Ramos recounted from Saturday night. “And I just, like, I got scared and then I just got down and saw everybody running up trying to get out. I’m like, what’s going on and then I saw the players drop down; I saw some people fight, and I’m like, Oh Lord.”

“We did have to drop down, and that was just for safety,” McAlpine said. “You don’t know what’s going on, you know, if they are shooting or if it’s just a game.”

As people were running for their safety, people at the game believed there was a gun present in the stadium. Corporal Katrina Frazier with the Mobile Police Department said that was not the case at all, as no gun was ever present and no shooting occurred.

“Let me reassure you, no shots were fired,” Frazier said. “Out of an abundance of caution, the game was suspended so we can secure the area which our team definitely did. At that point, the game started again.”

The Mobile County Public School System has implemented stricter safety measures following other issues in the past; including a shooting at Ladd Peebles stadium that injured five people in 2021, and another that injured nine in 2019.

Since those incidents, the school system put rules enforcing security during the beginning of football season.

Because of those measures from MCPSS, McAlpine and her son believe the quick response from Mobile Police deescalated the situation; believing their stricter security is working making them feel safer at games.

“We had a wonderful time,” McAlpine said. “And I had my ten-year-old out here, out at the game, and I would never have my ten-year-old out at a game, you know, where I’m putting him in a dangerous situation. So of course, we will be at future games to come.”

Even McAlpine and her son believe everything was handled appropriately, they also believe the situation could have been avoided.

“Well, it was really nothing,” McAlpine said. “And they were fighting, and someone just screamed, you know, somebody’s shooting and everybody started running. And that was really it. There was no shooting or anything.”

“I think somebody was just trying to be messy by saying ‘they got a gun! They shooting!’ just to scare everybody because you know how people are,” Ramos said.

For more on the Mobile County Public School System’s rules on attending games, click the link here.