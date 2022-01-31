MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Character witnesses testified Monday in a trial over dueling defamation lawsuits filed by Roy Moore and a woman whose sexual misconduct allegations helped derail the Republican’s U.S. Senate campaign.

Leigh Corfman said Moore sexually touched her in 1979 when she was 14 and he was in his 30s and working as an assistant district attorney in Etowah County.

Moore ended up losing the Senate race to Democrat Doug Jones. Corfman says Moore defamed her by branding her a liar.

Moore claims Corfman injured his reputation with false allegations.