ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — The Wiregrass community is coming together to help a family struggling financially to save their premature baby who’s fighting for his life.

Anna Bowers was battling a severe and rare case of preeclampsia causing her liver to fail while she was pregnant with her son. The failure forced Bowers had to have her baby, John Bentley, three months earlier than expected.

Bentley was born weighing one pound and he’s currently losing weight in addition to breathing problems.

Money is hard to come by for the family right now, due to the father working part-time at a gas station and the mother being out of work for at least the next two months.

A GoFundMe page was created for John Bentley’s and his mother’s medical bills along. Since WDHN first reported on Bentley’s story, the GoFundMe page has raised over $4,000.

Their goal has been increased by another $5,000 to $15,000 due to owing the hospital more than they originally thought on top of their utilities.

The funds will additionally help with parking expenses, traveling expenses from going back and forth from Elba to Birmingham, and food.

“Anything, I mean he is the priority as far as anything to do with medical expenses they come after him and then just help getting up there to see him and not lose our home in the process,” Bowers said.

If you would like to donate and help the family, you can click here.