HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A winter storm is on its way to the Tennessee Valley. This system will bring below-freezing temperatures and measurable snow to much of our area.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the Tennessee Valley (in pink). The warning is in now effect from 6 p.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Snowfall Forecast

Communities in the northwestern part of the state will have the best chance of seeing the highest snow totals. The farther south and east you live, there will be lesser amounts due to ice mixing with snow. A warm layer just above the surface will lead to a period of sleet and freezing rain that could mix with snow, especially for areas near and south of the river.

Depending on where the freezing line sets up, which right now, looks like it could be across southern Madison County, snow totals will fluctuate a bit north and south of that line. As of Sunday night, snowfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches look reasonable for Huntsville.

Ice Accumulation

Scattered snow and sleet will move through the area Sunday night with steadier moisture developing through Monday morning. It will begin to stick by Monday morning, as ground temperatures cool. Air temperatures will only climb to the upper 20s and low 30s on Monday. Travel conditions will deteriorate, especially on untreated roads.

Winter Storm Severity Index

The Weather Prediction Center’s Winter Storm Severity Index (WSSI) is a way to show how a winter system could impact the area. Taking a look at the WSSI the majority of the area is placed under the ‘minor’ and ‘moderate’ categories; with a small area of Colbert and Lauderdale counties in the ‘major’ category.

The main impacts that will occur are hazardous travel conditions. Power outages may also occur due to icing or areas of heavy snow weighing down lines. Watch for low visibility in areas of moderate to heavy snow.

Arctic Cold Air Moves In

An arctic cold front will bring some frigid air to our region. Temperatures will drop into the single digits by the time you wake up Wednesday morning.

Wind chills will be at or below zero by Wednesday morning. Huntsville will likely spend more than 60 hours below freezing. With the threat of wind chill values this low, a wind chill advisory may be issued for the area.

It is time to prepare for the upcoming cold and snow. Cover exposed pipes, drip faucets and provide a warm place for your pets when temperatures drop below freezing. Be prepared for power outages and limit travel when snow, sleet and freezing rain begin.

