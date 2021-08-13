Winners of ADPH COVID-19 TikTok contest announced

Courtesy: Alabama Dept. of Public Health

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — Alabamians aged 13 to 29 submitted TikTok videos of them being vaccinated or why they chose to get vaccinated to the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 video contest over the past month.  

The ADPH wants everyone to get vaccinated and they especially wanted younger people to get the COVID-19 vaccine before they started the school year.

You can find the four winning TikToks below or on the ADPH website.

Olurotimi Kukoyi | @rotimi.k

@rotimi.k

source: the CDC @alcovidvaccine #getvaccinatedal #adph #rotimik

♬ Beggin’ – Måneskin

Sarah | @g3n3ricusername

@g3n3ricusername

This is why I got vaccinated. @alcovidvaccine #getvaccinatedAL #ADPH #covid19 #foryoupage #fyp #vaccine

♬ you are my sunshine – Christina Perri

Allie | @allieloehr

@allieloehr

mmhmm! @alcovidvaccine #getvaccinatedAL #ADPH #wareagle #auburn #fyp #greenscreen #greenscreenvideo

♬ swing lynn – c ༄

Jaken | @trolleygreen

@trolleygreen

@alcovidvaccine #getvaccinatedal #ADPH We can do this not only in Alabama but in the entire United States 🇺🇸! #vaccine

♬ Rise Up – Andra Day

Each of the winners received $250 Visa gift cards for their videos from ADPH. The entries were judged by creativity, originality, and popularity (likes and shares).

