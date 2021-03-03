Will Gov. Ivey extend the state’s mask mandate? Alabamians will soon find out

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey wears an Auburn University mask as she arrives to announce a statewide mask order during a news conference in the state capitol building in Montgomery, Ala., on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. (Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP)

A livestream of Gov. Ivey’s press conference will be available within this story.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT/AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will announce whether she will extend, or lift, a mask order that has been in place since July on Thursday.

Joining the governor will be State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris as the state anticipates if Alabamians will continue to abide by a state mask mandate or not.

The press conference will begin at 11 a.m. CT at the Alabama State Capitol.

This update comes as both Texas and Mississippi lifted its mask mandates Tuesday citing the amount of COVID-19 vaccinations distributed and the drop in coronavirus hospitalizations.

Ivey has said she prefers “personal responsibility” to government mandates and the state is headed in the right direction, yet “we still have some work to be done,” spokeswoman Gina Maiola said Monday.

Medical officials have urged the governor to extend the order, arguing that easing restrictions before more people are vaccinated could reverse the recent improvements. But some state Republicans have urged Ivey to drop the mask order.

Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth released a statement Wednesday urging the governor to lift the mandate.

“I urge Gov. Kay Ivey to immediately lift the statewide mask mandate and allow citizens and local officials the liberty to make the decisions that best fit their circumstances,” Ainsworth said.

The mask order will end at 5 p.m. Friday without an extension.