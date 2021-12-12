Wilcox County deputy Skip Nicholson will be laid to rest today

WILCOX COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Funeral arrangements for retired Wilcox County Sheriff’s Deputy Madison “Skip” Nicholson have been announced.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Dec. 12 at 11 a.m. at Wilcox Central High School located at 1310 T.L. Threadgill Road in Camden. Visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 10 from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the National Guard Armory located at 327 Whiskey Run Road in Camden.

Anyone attending the services are asked to wear a mask due to COVID-19.

Deputy Nicholson was shot and killed on Dec. 1, while responding to a domestic violence call at a home in the Yellow Bluff community. Deputy Trenton Gulley, who also responded to the call, survived the shooting and continues to recover at home.