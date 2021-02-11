Who’s getting COVID-19 vaccines in Alabama? Find out in the state’s first vaccine report.

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) released on Wednesday its first vaccine report, providing details on vaccine recipients.

In total, 418,388 people have been given at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 104,362 people have been fully immunized. More women have been vaccinated than men, with female residents making up 61.9% of those vaccinated.

As of the release of this report, 42.9% of those who got the vaccine were between the ages of 16 and 64; 37.9% were above the age of 75. While the total number of recipients is lower than that of younger age groups, a higher percentage of people 75 and older have received the vaccine in comparison with younger age groups. About 45% of that population group has received COVID-19 vaccine doses.

A little more than half of those vaccinated are Caucasian. To address the racial disparities, the ADPH is asking for proposals to get vaccines to high-risk and underserved communities. Winners will be granted a grant from the state. Read more about the ADPH’s plan here.