ALABAMA (WHNT) — With the current CEO of Alabama Power Company confirming his retirement earlier this week, the question looms over who will be chosen to fill his shoes on January 1, 2023.

Decatur native Mark Crosswhite, the current Chairman, President and CEO has spearheaded Alabama’s largest electric utility since he took over in 2014 after former CEO Charles McCrary.

Crosswhite’s retirement, which was first disclosed in a November 21 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission by Alabama Power’s parent group, Southern Company, will be effective on December 31.

As of now, no one has been named to take over in the new year.

The next step, according to the company, is for the Alabama Power Board of Directors to choose who will fill the leadership role. The board is made up of business leaders from across the state:

Angus R. Cooper, III, President, Cooper/T. Smith Corporation

Mark Crosswhite, Chairman, President and CEO, Alabama Power Company

Anthony A. Joseph, Shareholder, Maynard, Cooper & Gale, P.C.

O.B. Grayson Hall, Jr., Retired Chairman, President and CEO of Regions Financial Corporation

Catherine J. Randall, Chairman, Pettus Randall Holdings, Inc.

Kevin B. Savoy, Vice President, Great Southern Wood Preserving, Inc. and Greenbush Logistics, Inc.

R. Mitchell Shackleford, III, Senior Vice President, Gulf Coast Truck and Equipment Company

Phillip M. Webb, President, Webb Concrete & Building Materials, Inc.

An Alabama Power spokesperson told AL.com that “no timetable has been established” to elect the new leader.