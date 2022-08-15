ALABAMA (WHNT) — Just over 85,000 in-state undergraduates enrolled at Alabama’s public four-year colleges in fall 2021.

According to the Alabama Commission On Higher Education, many of them stayed local. Troy University, in Pike County, was the top college of choice for 15 of Alabama’s 67 counties, the most of any public, four-year state school. Jacksonville State University, in Calhoun County, was the second-most popular in the state – the top choice for undergrads in 10 Alabama counties.

Troy was most popular in the southeastern portion of the state, near its campus, with a similar trend for Jacksonville State.

In North Alabama, students picked one of four of Alabama’s four-year, public state colleges, depending on the county.

Wondering about which college is the top choice for your county? Browse the map below.

Can’t see the map? Click here.