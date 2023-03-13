It won’t be long before hummingbirds start to migrate to our area. According to Mississippi State’s Extension Service, ruby-throated hummingbirds generally migrate to north Alabama between March 15-30 and are seen across Tennessee between April 1-15.

If you’re thinking of getting a hummingbird feeder, choose one that’s sturdy and can withstand the weather elements. While a plastic one may be less likely to break than a glass one, it can get impacted by heat. It can fade and warp over time. A glass one may stand up to heat better but is more likely to break if it falls. Most hummingbird feeders have red in them which hummingbirds are attracted to. Also, if you’re worried about ants getting into the sugar water, there are certain kinds of feeders that have moats built in to help keep the ants away.

As far as food goes, you can choose to buy hummingbird food from the store or you can make your own at home! Use one part sugar to four parts water. For example, one cup of sugar with four cups of water. Boil the sugar water and then cool it completely to room temperature before putting it out in your feeder. You do not have to add red dye, as that could be harmful to the hummingbirds.

Have fun watching the hummingbirds! Once they arrive, they’re likely to stay through late summer or early fall.