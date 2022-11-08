FILE – “I Voted” stickers are displayed at a polling place in Cheyenne, Wyo. on Aug. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert, File)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Election day is November 8 and CBS 42 has everything you need to know before heading to the polls.

On Tuesday, voters in Alabama will choose between candidates running for governor, lieutenant governor, state attorney general, justices of the state supreme court, and secretary of state. Voters will also choose between candidates running to represent them in the state legislature and in U.S. Congress.

Additionally, ten amendments to the Alabama constitution are on the ballot across Alabama. In some counties, additional local amendments may appear on the ballot as well. Click here for information on each amendment on the ballot.

In Alabama, you must be registered in order to vote on election day. You can check your registration status and find your polling place (the place you go to vote on election day) by clicking here.

You can find a sample ballot for each county here.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day. You’ll need a valid, government-issued ID to vote.

Stay with CBS 42 News all day for live coverage and updates of the 2022 Midterm Elections.