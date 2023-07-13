HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — With families spending time outside and by the water during the summer, it’s important to know what to do in the event that an alligator is encountered.

If you come across an alligator, or any wild animal, the best practice is to remain calm and not interact or engage with the creature.

“Alligators should be treated just as all wild animals should be treated,” said Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division Conservation Outreach Coordinator Marianne Gauldin. “They should be left alone!”

Gauldin also shared that the typical behavior of alligators and other wild animals is to be wary of humans; their natural tendency is to leave humans alone.

However, actions that humans take can lead to alligators becoming more comfortable with humans, potentially causing abnormal behavior.

“An alligator’s behavior is not to be aggressive to humans at all naturally,” Gauldin said. “Some things that can make alligators and other wildlife species become a nuisance is when they’ve been fed by people.

“Something as innocuous as throwing your fish scraps in the water can train an alligator to come to humans for food and that’s not a good thing.”