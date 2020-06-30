Wetumpka PD searching for Walmart shoplifter

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Wetumpka Police Department is investigating a theft at the Wetumpka Walmart.

On Monday, June 29, a man stole a vacuum cleaner and a food processor around 3:20 p.m. The suspect drove away in a white F-150, with a black toolbox. The Wetumpka Police Department needs help identifying the suspect.

Suspect police are searching for in theft case at Wetumpka Walmart. (Courtesy: CrimeStoppers)

Investigators are hoping that someone will be able to identify the suspect and/or locate the suspect’s vehicle through the released photos.

If you have any information regarding the identity of this suspect or his whereabouts, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or download the P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question.

You may also use CrimeStoppers toll free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.

