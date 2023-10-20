DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — The Mayor of Decatur has made a comment to News 19 after protests calling for justice in the death of Stephen Perkins continued Thursday, including outside his own home.

Perkins was killed by Decatur Police in the early morning hours of September 29th following an incident surrounding a vehicle repossession. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said Perkins died in a nearby medical facility after he pointed a weapon toward an officer, and the officer shot at him.

According to video found by New 19 on social media, protests appear to have begun on The Hudson Memorial Bridge in Decatur Thursday afternoon, stopping southbound traffic on the bridge for a short time.

Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling said that protestors also made a stop at his home in Historic Decatur.

“Yes, we had protesters at our house on Wednesday and Thursday evening,” he said. “Everyone has a constitutional right to protest peacefully and to speak their mind. We respect that right.

“The city of Decatur will continue to work through the legal and judicial process to fully investigate Steve Perkins’ death, and I’ll continue to push for that process to move as quickly as possible.”

Protestors also returned to city hall Thursday night. Morgan County and Decatur NAACP Youth Council Leader Malik Malone said the community is still searching for answers 21 days after Perkins’ death.

“We’re on 21 days of no answers… no answers, so my question to you is, am I next?” he said “If no justice is served, am I next?…. is my cousin next?… is my dad next?… is someone in this community next? We are continuing to protest but we are not being heard, so we are going to continue to protest until we are heard. No justice, no peace.”

News 19 will continue to cover the protests and investigation into the death of Perkins on-air and online. To see all prior reporting on the case, click here.