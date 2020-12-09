‘We messed up’: Ex-state senator warns of virus before death

FILE – State Sen. Larry Dixon, R-Montgomery, discusses the legislative priorities of the state Senate’s Republican Caucus at a news conference Thursday Dec. 11, 2008, at the Alabama Statehouse in Montgomery, Ala. Dixon, 78, died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 from complications of COVID-19. Before his death Dixon spoke to his wife of 53 years from his hospital bed and asked her to relay a warning of how easily the virus can spread at casual gatherings. (Phillip Rawls/Montgomery Advertiser via AP, file)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A former Alabama state senator who died of COVID-19 told his family to warn people about the dangers of virus.

Seventy-eight-year-old Larry Dixon died Friday from complications of COVID-19. Dr. David Thrasher said before his death Dixon told his wife he had messed up by letting his guard down and to tell people the virus is real. Thrasher said he is telling his friend’s story with the family’s permission in the hopes that people can learn just how easily the virus can spread in social gatherings.

Alabama and much of the country is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases following Thanksgiving gatherings.