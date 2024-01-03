MARION, Ala. (WIAT) – The city of Marion in Perry County has been experiencing problems with a water well since a power outage on Christmas day.

Tuscaloosa County has now offered a helping hand as the city addresses the issue with residents in a special called meeting. Tuscaloosa County EMA has sent over three giant water tanks called water buffalos after Perry County officials requested help overnight. The three tanks can hold 308 gallons of water.

In Tuesday’s meeting, Marion residents expressed frustration saying city leaders have lost their trust and they want change.

“Here’s my frustration, a lot of things are said in that meeting and nothing is ever done about it,” Marion resident Patsy Pagan said.

According to the city engineer, the city of Marion has three water wells but only two are active. The city engineer says one of these two wells usually pumps out between 400-500 gallons of water a minute but it began putting water out more slowly last week. After troubleshooting the well, the city engineer said new parts had to be ordered.

“We’re looking for the part to hopefully come in [Wednesday] so we’ll be looking for the shipment and then have the company come down Thursday. I know we kind of pushed it out until Monday because you never know what unforeseen issue might occur but we’re hoping to get that done before Monday,” Marion Mayor Dexter Hinton said.

A resolution passed at the council meeting, granting the city engineer a $65,000 budget to repair the water well on top of a $5,000 budget to implement an all-call system for residents of Marion when problems come up. The city’s current communication with people is through Facebook posts.

“We just want things to be better. We would like [city leaders] to succeed but we’ve got to see a change,” Pagan said.

Some residents say the water in Marion right now is brown and has a smell. The city engineer says this is due to the city having 80 to 90-year-old cast iron pipes.

“The water is safe to drink, there’s nothing wrong with our water. ADEM would have required us to go on a boil water notice and they haven’t required any testing besides the normal testing that we do,” says Hinton.

Until the new well parts come in and are replaced, the water in Marion is shut off from 10 p.m. or 11 p.m. until around 3 a.m. or 4 a.m. Perry County Commission Chairman Albert Turner says the county wants to sell water to the city so the shut-off can be avoided.

“I want to make sure the citizens get clean water immediately,” Turner said. “But we’ve got to make sure that we get these things in place.”

“We’re going to get with our project manager, get with our engineer, we’re going to look at it [Wednesday],” Hinton said. “If it’s feasible, we will take that into consideration and utilize that source for water to our citizens.”

The city’s engineer says the sewer system is facing the same issues as the water system and will also need updating in the future.