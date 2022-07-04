TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tutwiler Hall on the University of Alabama’s campus is officially no more.

The former dormitory was demolished Monday morning to make way for a new residence hall that will open in August. The old Tutwiler Hall housed more than 50,000 women since its opening in 1968.

According to the university, around 500 pounds of dynamite was used to bring down the 13-story building. The new facility will house 1,200 freshmen students.

You can watch the full demolition in the video player above.