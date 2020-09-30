Gov. Ivey extends Alabama mask order through Nov. 8

A replay of this live event is available above.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — In a press conference Wednesday morning, Gov. Kay Ivey announced an extension of the statewide mask order, previously scheduled to expire Friday, Oct. 2.

Speaking from the Alabama State Capitol at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Gov. Ivey announced the extension of Alabama’s Safer at Home order for five additional weeks. The new order will expire on Nov. 8.

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris joined Ivey at the press conference.

“The trend [in COVID-19] cases has markedly been heading down since July, and this is the lowest we’ve seen so far,” said Dr. Harris. “This mask ordinance is working…and we have evidence of that.”

The new order contains provisions to allow for visitors at hospitals and nursing homes. Patients will be permitted to receive visits from one person at a time, including caregivers.

Dr. Scott also offered comments on a COVID-19 vaccine.

“We have been working for a few months now on release of a vaccine,” said Dr. Harris. “We have a plan that we will submit to HHS in about two weeks…on how to receive and transport and store and allocate [the] vaccine.”

According to Dr. Scott, the state is working with many different providers to locate specialists to administer the vaccine, which he says will initially be “a limited resource.”

“We are working on a plan for how to prioritize the vaccine,” Dr. Harris. “We want it to be fair and equitable.”

